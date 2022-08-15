Penn State spent half a million dollars on police overtime at football games in 2021

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Penn State University paid $572,119 for officers from five Centre County police departments to work overtime at football games last year, according to data from the agencies.

Police departments in the Borough of Bellefonte, Ferguson Township, Patton Township, Spring Township, and the Borough of State College all provided security detail and traffic assistance during the seven regular-season games at Beaver Stadium in 2021.

At the end of the season, the university reimburses the cost of these overtime hours to each department at double the officers’ regular hourly rates.

The State College Police Department, which had 61 full-time uniformed employees in 2021, logged more overtime hours for Penn State than any other local agency. The department reported its officers worked more than 2,000 hours at the games for a total reimbursement of almost $399,000.

This amount includes administrative fees for each game, which are 20% of the cost of the hours worked. For Penn State’s October game against Indiana University, for example, State College charged the university nearly $10,000 in fees.