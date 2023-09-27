Former PPD officer charged with sexually abusing minors had history of citizen complaints

Content warning: this story includes descriptions of sexual violence, and includes incidents involving minors.

—

A former Philadelphia Police Department officer who will soon face trial for more than 200 sex crimes had been the subject of 12 citizen complaints during his time on the force, according to PPD internal affairs records.

Patrick Heron, a 1995 recruit to the Philadelphia Police Department who retired in 2019, will go on trial for more than 200 alleged sex crimes. Heron was arrested in April 2022 on allegations of lewd harassment and stalking. He was charged with further offenses in September of that year, including possession of child pornography and having unlawful contact with a minor.

In June 2023 Heron was arrested for kidnapping of a minor, luring a child into a motor vehicle, photographing and filming sex acts, and indecent assault of a person under age 13, among other crimes. Last week, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office succeeded in a motion to consolidate all of the arrests so they can be presented in one trial. The trial date has not yet been announced.

At the court hearing for that motion, attorneys showed multiple videos they obtained from Heron’s cell phone and computer files. The footage captures a man plaintiffs identify as Heron filming women in the back of his patrol car. The man sometimes removes or partially removes their clothes. In one video, the man encourages the woman to use intravenous drugs in the back of the car before he lays her down and touches her.

PPD says Heron is still collecting his pension. If a city employee is found guilty of a crime connected to their public employment, they may be expelled from the pension program, according to the Board of Pensions and Retirement Reference Guide.

Between 1996 and 2018, members of the public filed 12 complaints against Heron. Of those, four were for harassment, two for lack of service, one for department violations, and five for physical abuse.

“It’s fairly common when you see dramatic allegations that there have been warning signs,” said Anthony Erace, executive director of Philadelphia’s Citizens Police Oversight Commission. The organization was created in 2020 to ensure complaints against police get thoroughly investigated.