PATCO still on track to reopen Franklin Square Station despite pandemic hit

The Delaware River Port Authority started the year on a high in January 2020.

More than 11 million people had ridden PATCO in 2019 — a 25-year record for the Port Authority-operated transit system connecting Philadelphia and Camden County. Ridership generated more than $27 million in net passenger revenue, the highest of all time for the service.

The agency’s four bridges were busy too. In 2019, more than 53 million vehicles crossed the

Ben Franklin, Commodore Barry, Walt Whitman, and Betsy Ross bridges, generating a collective $332 million — a revenue level exceeded only once prior in the authority’s 50-year history.

While other agencies in Pennsylvania and New Jersey increased their tolls, DRPA’s “fiscal stewardship” allowed the agency to implement a toll freeze on bridges until at least 2023 and a fare freeze on PATCO as long as it was financially viable.

DRPA officials expected a $73.4 million surplus by year’s end in 2020. Then the coronavirus pandemic struck, and, like everyone else this year, they watched their progress crumble.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it,” said John Hanson, chief executive officer of DRPA and president of PATCO. “Things are tight for us.”

Right now, PATCO ridership sits at about 20% of pre-COVID-19 levels. Revenue losses for the service in 2020 total $16.5 million. Bridge traffic is down to about 70%, contributing to a loss of about $70 million in revenue.

In 2021, those losses are expected to approach about $17 million. Next year’s projected loss is about $54 million.

Officials anticipate ridership will remain well below pre-COVID levels through next year. They project PATCO will grow to about 60% and bridge tolls about 90%.

“We don’t expect either one of them to get back to pre-COVID numbers by the end of 2021,” said Hanson.