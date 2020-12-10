SEPTA boss: Service cuts and layoffs imminent unless COVID relief comes soon

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

SEPTA will have to lay off employees and cut services early next year if federal officials don’t pass another pandemic relief bill soon, SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said Thursday.

The general manager warned that such a setback could cripple the region’s expected recovery in the wake of new vaccines.

“Our region’s health care providers, businesses, and schools are planning for the future,” Richards said. “IF SEPTA is unable to meet the transportation needs of the region, it will short circuit the desperately needed economic recovery just as it is taking off.”

Richards made her announcement during a press conference with other U.S. transportation leaders calling on federal officials to pass a COVID-19 relief bill that will provide more funds to public transportation. Congress is currently working on the relief bill.

She offered gratitude for the CARES Act relief bill that passed back in early spring. The $2.2 trillion relief bill allotted $25 billion for public transportation nationwide. Pennsylvania received $1.13 billion of the funds, with $643 million going to SEPTA.

The cash infusion bought SEPTA time, but only through the end of 2022.