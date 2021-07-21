Partnership to bring rapid coronavirus testing to Delaware schools
Delaware health and education officials are partnering with a California company to bring rapid antigen coronavirus tests to schools to “prevent transmission and keep schools open.”
Health officials announced the $15 million partnership with Quidel Corporation, which has already started at five pilot schools in Delaware for their summer school students and staff, news outlets reported.
The health diagnostic products manufacturer can expand to all 350 of the state’s K-12 public, private and charter schools in the fall. The tests will provide results in as little as 10 minutes and be reported back to families within 24 hours, officials said. Parents and guardians will have to give permission for children to be tested.
The highest priority is getting all children back to school, Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said. The ideal situation would be testing unvaccinated students and staff members at schools on a weekly basis, she said.