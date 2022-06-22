‘Aware in Care’: Parkinson’s Foundation recruiting volunteers to educate hospital staff

Nearly 1 million people in the U.S. are living with Parkinson’s disease, and an estimated 35,000 live in Pennsylvania. Despite the staggering numbers, 75% of Parkinson’s patients don’t receive their medications while in the hospital, and the majority subsequently suffer from avoidable complications, according to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

To fill this awareness gap, the foundation has launched a program called “Aware in Care,” which aims to raise awareness about Parkinson’s disease for health care professionals.

Now, the Parkinson’s Foundation is looking for program ambassadors, who will engage their local communities and hospitals with education about Parkinson’s disease and distribute Aware in Care kits. The kits include information for medical professionals about Parkinson’s disease, like a medication schedule, and an ID bracelet for patients.

Applications to become an ambassador are open until Friday, June 24. Around 30 volunteers from around the country will be selected. They will be coached “to create their own unique goals based on their interests, experiences, and any health/caregiving/professional time constraints,” according to the foundation.