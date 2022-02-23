Parents, students, teachers at Philly’s Paul Robeson High protest building conditions

This story originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

About two dozen parents, students, and teachers from Paul Robeson High School protested in front of Philadelphia district headquarters Tuesday, saying that their school building lacks ventilation and is not safe.

“When do the risks become too great for our children?” said parent Sherice Workman. She said that the building is hot all the time, even in winter, because it only has air conditioning in a few rooms. Protestors said students don’t have access to safe drinking water because the school’s hydration stations aren’t always working and water fountains may not be safe.

Student Ciani Pagan said she suffered from dehydration and nosebleeds because she didn’t want to drink water at school. “We feel the school district is not doing anything,” she said.

“We don’t have proper ventilation, the air conditioning doesn’t work, we have only two bathrooms and they don’t work properly,” parent Armina Quarles told Hill. “It’s not safe for our kids to be there, not just our kids, not staff, our teachers.”