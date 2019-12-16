Last Chance

Donate by midnight to be automatically entered to with an iPhone 11 Pro and to give a meal to a person in need through Philabundance. Both offers end tonight!

Donate now

View Finders

‘Parade of Spirits’ exhibits the shadows of holiday season

Graydon Dunkelberger studied abroad in Austria where he learned about Krampus. His was was hand carved in Austria. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Graydon Dunkelberger studied abroad in Austria where he learned about Krampus. His was was hand carved in Austria. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Revelers revealed their darker sides at the Parade of Spirits in Northern Liberties on Saturday. The annual gathering is inspired by Krampuslauf, a central European tradition honoring the half-goat, half-demon Krampus, who punishes naughty children. Decked out in feathers, branches and faux fur, the participants march through the neighborhood singing and ringing bells. 

  • Julie Stones has been a participant in the Parade of Spirits since its inception. She said it’s fun to have a little anti-Christmas in Christmas. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Julie Stones has been a participant in the Parade of Spirits since its inception. She said it’s fun to have a little anti-Christmas in Christmas. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Shelia Dhand sings with the Philadelphia Women’s Slavic Ensemble at the Parade of Spirits gathering at Liberty Lands Park. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Shelia Dhand sings with the Philadelphia Women’s Slavic Ensemble at the Parade of Spirits gathering at Liberty Lands Park. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Amy Grant and her daughter Hazel Grant don horns for the annual Parade of Spirits gathering at Liberty Lands Park. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Amy Grant and her daughter Hazel Grant don horns for the annual Parade of Spirits gathering at Liberty Lands Park. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • The Philadelphia Women’s Slavic Ensemble sings during the Parade of Spirits gathering at Liberty Lands Park. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    The Philadelphia Women’s Slavic Ensemble sings during the Parade of Spirits gathering at Liberty Lands Park. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Wearing a hand-carved mask from his time studying in Austria, Graydon Dunkelberger said he appreciated the darker way of celebrating the season, and the contrast between a commercialized Santa Claus and Krampus, a folk tradition. With darker days, Dunkelberger said, he reflects. “You never know how happy you are until you feel sadness.”

Last year Caroline Pastore (left) and Kristyn Johnson participated in the Parade of Spirits out of costume, but were inspired to create for the 2019 parade. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Caroline Pastore and Kristyn Johnson attended the parade for the first time in 2018 but didn’t dress up, and they were instantly converted. This year, they spent hours gluing pine cones and silk flowers to their headpieces. They hoped the focus on nature would inspire people to appreciate the earth in a hectic, commercialized holiday season. 

 

  • Victoria Young attended the Parade of Spirits to celebrate the time to sit back and ponder, reflect, and look at the darkness in yourself. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Victoria Young attended the Parade of Spirits to celebrate the time to sit back and ponder, reflect, and look at the darkness in yourself. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Jeanne Kohl said the Parade of Spirits was an opportunity to get away from your regular self. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Jeanne Kohl said the Parade of Spirits was an opportunity to get away from your regular self. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Costumed as their darker sides, Parade of Spirits participants gather at Liberty Lands Park. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Costumed as their darker sides, Parade of Spirits participants gather at Liberty Lands Park. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • The Philadelphia Parade of Spirits is inspired by Krampuslauf, a central European tradition honoring the half-goat, half-demon Krampus, who punishes naughty children. Participants also bring their own beliefs and dress as their darker sides. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    The Philadelphia Parade of Spirits is inspired by Krampuslauf, a central European tradition honoring the half-goat, half-demon Krampus, who punishes naughty children. Participants also bring their own beliefs and dress as their darker sides. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Daniel Pasquito said he enjoys the Parade of Spirits because it’s a different take on the season. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Daniel Pasquito said he enjoys the Parade of Spirits because it’s a different take on the season. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Victoria Young came from Phoenixville to celebrate the heathen tradition. She said winter is often a time to sit back and ponder, for introspection, bringing up scary stuff from within. She said the Parade of Spirits is a chance to examine the darker side of oneself, and to better recognize light and joy.  

  • Spirits march through Northern Liberties at the 2019 Parade of Spirits. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Spirits march through Northern Liberties at the 2019 Parade of Spirits. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Spirits march through Northern Liberties at the 2019 Parade of Spirits. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Spirits march through Northern Liberties at the 2019 Parade of Spirits. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
  • Spirits march through Northern Liberties at the 2019 Parade of Spirits. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Spirits march through Northern Liberties at the 2019 Parade of Spirits. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Brought to you by View Finders

You may also like

About Kimberly Paynter

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate