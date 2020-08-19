Employees at a large manufacturer in Berks County say they’re not informed when coworkers contract COVID-19 and are punished for taking time off due to the illness.

About a dozen protesters assembled outside the Ashley Furniture facility last week, chanting “¡Ashley, escucha! ¡Estamos en la lucha!” [English translation: “Ashley, listen up! We are in the fight!”] Police arrived shortly thereafter and told the group to leave.

Members of Make the Road Pennsylvania, a grassroots immigrant advocacy group, and former employees of the facility who say they faced retaliation, spoke.

“People are afraid to work, because they don’t have the [COVID-19] safety precautions they’re supposed to have as an employer,” said a former employee named Juan, who claimed to be fired for taking two sick days due to flu-like symptoms.

“There is a COVID outbreak right now at Ashley Furniture that has been made worse by management,” said Patty Torres, organizing director with Make the Road Pennsylvania.

The 29-acre building in Leesport is one of the company’s five U.S.-based manufacturing and distribution centers. Ashley HomeStore is the largest retail furniture store brand in North America and has more than 1,025 locations in 60 countries, according to the company’s website.

Inside there are both production areas — where furniture is assembled — and shipping areas. In some spots, workers said they work side-by-side, without social distancing.

Employee concerns highlight the struggle taking place in workplaces across America, where companies are debating how much to invest in retrofitting their workspaces to protect workers from COVID-19, with little oversight. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends manufacturers space out workers along assembly lines, install barriers and hand-washing stations, and stagger arrival times to avoid clusters in areas where people clock in and out.

“The assertions made that COVID protocols are not being followed are false. Since the pandemic spread to the U.S., we have been steadfast with following the guidance and information provided by the CDC, and our state and local governments, to ensure we are taking the necessary precautions for the well-being of our employees,” wrote public relations director Cole Bawek in a statement responding to the claims.