2 Pennsylvania state troopers, civilian killed in South Philly crash

Footage from a helicopter over I-95 shows a patrol car severely damaged with its airbags deployed

Two Pennsylvania state troopers and a civilian were killed in the overnight crash, police said. (6abc)

Two Pennsylvania state troopers and a civilian were killed in a crash on a highway in South Philadelphia early Monday, state police said.

The crash took place in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at about 12:40 a.m., state police said.

It was not immediately clear what happened. Helicopter footage from 6abc showed a wrecked patrol SUV and debris scattered across the roadway.

Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statement saying he and his wife were saddened by the deaths.

“Frances and I are praying for the loved ones of these courageous troopers, the civilian they were assisting and for the Pennsylvania State Police,” the Democrat said.

State police said more information would be released later.

The section of highway was closed while investigators combed through the scene. It has since reopened.

