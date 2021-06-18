Pennsylvania’s First Lady Frances Wolf and Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson moderated a virtual panel discussion Thursday afternoon in an effort to educate young people about vaccine safety. Wolf and Johnson were joined by youth leaders from across Pennsylvania, including some from the Philadelphia area.

Nina Dilworth, panelist and Philly Teen VAXX ambassador said she wants to “harness the voice and the ideas and the inspiration of Philadelphia’s teen population to come up with creative ways to encourage other teenages to get the vaccine.”

Dilworth also encouraged adults to reach out to teens and young adults through social media platforms to get them more involved in the vaccination process.

Clarion University rising junior Ramir Burks said his reasoning for getting the vaccine was not only to protect himself, but also his older relatives.

“It would suck on me mentally to worry about bringing that home,” Burks said.