Pa.’s first lady and acting physician general hold COVID-19 panel for youth
Pennsylvania’s First Lady Frances Wolf and Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson moderated a virtual panel discussion Thursday afternoon in an effort to educate young people about vaccine safety. Wolf and Johnson were joined by youth leaders from across Pennsylvania, including some from the Philadelphia area.
Nina Dilworth, panelist and Philly Teen VAXX ambassador said she wants to “harness the voice and the ideas and the inspiration of Philadelphia’s teen population to come up with creative ways to encourage other teenages to get the vaccine.”
Dilworth also encouraged adults to reach out to teens and young adults through social media platforms to get them more involved in the vaccination process.
Clarion University rising junior Ramir Burks said his reasoning for getting the vaccine was not only to protect himself, but also his older relatives.
“It would suck on me mentally to worry about bringing that home,” Burks said.
First Lady Wolf said she was impressed by the young people’s participation.
“We are inspired by their dedication to the health and well-being of their communities, and we stand by them in encouraging all of our neighbors to do their research and get vaccinated,” Wolf said.
Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson encouraged everyone that’s eligible for the vaccine to get vaccinated, saying it is our best chance to beat the virus.
“Currently, everyone 12 and older is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s important that everyone who is eligible gets vaccinated not only to protect themselves, but to protect those who cannot get vaccinated yet, such as children under the age of 12. We must continue to wear our masks and take precautions to keep each other safe — we have the power to end this pandemic.”
The panel, hosted by the Governor’s Advisory Commission on African American Affairs, was entitled Vax Facts: Teen Edition. This was the fifth of a series of events to provide information about the COVID-19 vaccine and answer the public’s questions.
