Pa. opioid settlement money: What you need to know

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Billions of dollars are expected to come to Pennsylvania to help the state respond to the opioid epidemic, but tracking how counties and other local governments plan to spend that money isn’t easy.

“A lot of the decisions that are happening now are really going to set the tone for: What are we prioritizing?” said Alejandro Alves, who works on overdose prevention issues for the international public health nonprofit Vital Strategies.

Those decisions could have an impact for years to come because once counties start funding programs, it can be hard to eliminate or reduce them later — or switch to another initiative. Here’s what you need to know about the money, the process for deciding how it will be spent, and how you can influence it.

How much money will Pennsylvania receive from opioid lawsuit settlements?

The attorney general’s office has said the state is “set to receive more than $2.2 billion” from various investigations and cases. An office spokesperson declined to provide a detailed breakdown of how the office reached that number. There are several different sources of money, and the attorney general’s office has described them as coming in waves.

Pennsylvania expects to receive up to $1.07 billion over 18 years from a national deal with Johnson & Johnson and three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania joined that agreement, the attorney general’s office announced in January 2022.

The state received about $130 million last year from that deal, according to Tom VanKirk, chair of the state’s opioid trust.

During a public meeting in late March, the state attorney general’s office described a second wave of opioid settlements, saying that agreements with five companies could bring over $770 million more to Pennsylvania. The list consisted of drug manufacturers Allergan and Teva and retailers Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens.

Brett Hambright, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office, on May 12 declined to say how many counties and municipalities signed on to those second-wave settlements, writing that the deadline to do so was pushed back to May 10 and “we do not have all of the figures/info in yet.” That second wave did not include all opioid cases.

VanKirk told Spotlight PA and WESA in April that the trust received an additional $7 million in February from an opioid case in bankruptcy court that’s separate from the first- or second-wave figures.

Who’s in charge of spending opioid settlement money?

County government officials will have the most control.

The distribution plan in Pennsylvania says 15% of funds go to the state legislature to decide how to spend. Another 70% goes to county governments based on a formula that factors in opioid-related harm that occurred while also guaranteeing a minimum of $1 million for each county, and 15% goes to local governments that had initiated their own litigation. The latter includes some counties.

Separately, some opioid settlement money pays for attorney fees and expenses related to litigation, as well as management costs for the trust, according to court documents.

How can local governments spend the opioid settlement money?

Settlement documents describe a list of approved and recommended opioid remediation uses.

That list — known as Exhibit E — includes drugs that reverse opioid overdoses, medication-assisted treatment, support for pregnant and postpartum women, recovery services, prevention programs, regional planning, and media campaigns.

But that list doesn’t cover every possibility, and local governments will have some discretion.

Who ensures local governments spend the opioid settlement money appropriately?

The 13-member Pennsylvania Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement Trust is primarily responsible for oversight of how counties and other local governments spend their money.

Local governments don’t need permission from the trust before they spend money, according to the court order that created the trust and defined its powers. Once a year, counties must report to the trust on settlement expenditures, but the trust hasn’t provided information on how much detail will be required.

The trust can withhold future payments if locals spend the money in a way that “is not in accordance with the requirements of Exhibit E.” Local governments will have up to three months to fix the misspending and still receive their full payment.

But if they don’t resolve the issue, the trust can cut or withhold money going forward.

“Hopefully, we’ll never come to that,” VanKirk said at the trust’s first public meeting in March.