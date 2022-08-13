The money is from federal COVID recovery dollars, but State Sen. Nikil Saval believes it is money well spent.

“Pennsylvania has some of the oldest housing stock in the nation and right now hundreds of thousands in the commonwealth are denied a home that is safe,” Saval said.

State Rep. Jordan Harris believes the money will be used to preserve and save housing stock.

“It’s routine to get your roof done,” he said. “For folks in my community it’s a death sentence to preserving generational wealth. That’s why this is so important.”

Armando Jimenez of Make the Road Pennsylvania says the whole home repairs program will offer a one-stop stop for home repairs and weatherization.

“This program is the first of its kind in the nation, making it so Pennsylvanians can stay warm, safe and dry in homes they can afford.”

State Rep. Morgan Cephas noted that the event was held outside an affordable development for senior citizens, and she hopes that more of the developments can come throughout the state so people can age in place along with doing necessary repairs on crumbling homes to keep older Pennsylvanians living in their neighborhoods.

“Not only are we stabilizing neighborhoods, but we are growing communities,” Cephas said. “And this is just a minor example of what we can do. Again, those home repairs, when we talk about middle neighborhoods like Wynnefield, we’ll be able to keep individuals in their homes because of those minor repairs that will help them, again, create efficiency, create stabilization in their homes.”