Pa. advocates push for Congress to reauthorize home visit programs for kids and parents

Federal authorization for a program that helps pregnant women and families with young children will expire at the end of September, and Pennsylvania advocates are pushing Congress to renew it to avoid any disruption in services.

The Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program provides home visiting services — a voluntary program for parents of very young children.

Home visitor programs vary. Depending on the program, the home visitor might be a nurse, a social worker, or child development professional. While some programs restrict services to low-income families, others are open to families of any income level. All aim to help educate families about parenting and child development and help them to navigate what can be an intense and stressful time.

Around 3,000 households receive home visiting services statewide; advocates say the program only reaches a fraction of eligible families due to funding constraints.