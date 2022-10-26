Justices to sort out if mail-in ballot envelopes need dates

Far more Democrats than Republicans have used mail-in ballots since the 2019 law removed the need for voters to qualify based on a list of allowable excuses, so it’s likely that many more Democratic than Republican votes will be disqualified if the high court rules that accurate dates are mandatory.

The Pennsylvania chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Tuesday that some voters in Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, have received mail-in ballots that were mistakenly printed without a form on the exterior envelope for voters to sign and date. The organization also wants elections officials to contact voters whose mail ballots have been returned to the county as undeliverable.

It isn’t clear how many ballots are at issue in Allegheny County, where county government spokeswoman Amie Downs said the ACLU’s letter is under review.

The justices asked the parties to consider whether making the envelope dates mandatory under state law would violate provisions of the U.S. Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Wolf’s lawyers argued it would, because the date on the envelope is the type of “immaterial error or omission” the federal law said should not be used to prevent voting. The Republican groups and voters, on the other hand, said that the federal law’s so-called materiality provision does not apply to actual voting but rather to “an application, registration or other act requisite to voting.”

“Voting is voting; it is not an act requisite to voting,” they argued.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in May that the dates aren’t mandatory. But earlier this month, that decision was deemed moot by the U.S. Supreme Court, adding uncertainty to the status of ballots with incorrect or missing dates and leading to the current litigation.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Friday that it will likely rule on the issue without holding oral arguments. Election Day is in two weeks.