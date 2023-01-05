Will a surprise speaker pick make the Pennsylvania House less partisan?

But much remains unknown about how Rozzi will approach the rules, as he’s declined to answer questions from reporters since becoming speaker.

“I look forward to talking to you more about my plans as a speaker, but such a heavy discussion deserves considered forethought,” Rozzi said at a brief news conference Tuesday night, flanked by Democratic leadership. “As this was unexpected, I will be making no further comments tonight.”

Rozzi, a registered Democrat, was nominated for the speakership by state Rep. Jim Gregory (R., Blair) and his bid was backed by 16 members of the GOP — including the entire leadership team.

After winning the speakership Tuesday, Rozzi announced he would no longer caucus with the Democrats and would operate as an independent speaker.

He has not clarified if that means he will change his voter registration, and Democrats and Republicans have offered competing versions of what the new speaker has promised them.

Democratic House Appropriations Committee Chair Matt Bradford (D., Montgomery) said Rozzi privately told the caucus he would remain a Democrat, while Republican leader Bryan Cutler said the speaker will formally drop his affiliation.

That matters because of how close the partisan margin is in the chamber and what having the majority has traditionally meant.

Democrats won 102 seats in November, gaining a one-seat majority. But because three of those seats are currently vacant, Republicans have 101 lawmakers while Democrats only have 99 including Rozzi.

Democrats are expected to win back those three vacant seats when special elections are held in the coming weeks. But if Rozzi does leave the Democratic party, Democrats and Republicans will have 101 lawmakers each — giving neither a majority.

Usually, the rules dictate that committees are weighted to the majority — with chairs picked by the speaker from a seniority list — and the majority leader picks which bills can be voted on any given day. But without a majority, it’s unclear how Rozzi will dole out chairmanships and which party will set the daily voting calendar.

In an interview with WJAC, Gregory said Rozzi was approached by GOP leadership about running for speaker. Gregory also claimed that, because Rozzi is speaker, “we control the calendar [as Republicans], which also means we control what bills run and when they run.”

Gregory told Spotlight PA that he meant that Republicans will have the same level of “control” as Democrats should a 101-101-1 split come to pass.

One Republican source said Tuesday morning that the caucus will pitch rules that would give the minority party more power over the agenda. While the GOP has held a commanding majority in past years, a new state House map has weakened their position and made a transition to the minority party a real possibility.

Those proposed changes included a closer split between Democrats and Republicans on committees. Under previous rules, the majority party got 15 seats on each committee while the minority party got only 10.

Democratic leaders offered such a change to GOP leaders as they attempted (and failed) to work out a power-sharing agreement ahead of Tuesday’s speaker vote.

The Republican caucus will also likely try to change the process of kicking a bill out of committee that a recalcitrant chair has refused to advance. Democrats have criticized that practice during their decade-plus in the minority.

“I believe that the rules in the past have become anti-democratic and draconian, and I say that regardless of whether I’m in the majority or the minority,” Bradford said Tuesday.