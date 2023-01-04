Mark Rozzi is the new speaker of the Pennsylvania House. Here’s what you need to know.

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

The Pennsylvania House picked state Rep. Mark Rozzi to be the chamber’s new speaker Tuesday in a surprise vote.

Here are the basics about the Berks County lawmaker, how he became speaker, and more.

Who is Mark Rozzi?

Mark Rozzi is a state representative from Berks County who was first elected in 2012.

He is a prominent advocate for survivors of childhood sexual abuse, having been raped by a Catholic priest when he was 13. He supports creating a retroactive two-year window for survivors to bring civil lawsuits.

Spotlight PA will have more on Rozzi’s record in the coming days.

Rozzi is a registered Democrat, but on Tuesday he said he would be an independent speaker. More on that below.

How did Mark Rozzi become House speaker?

The simple answer: He won a majority of votes, 115 to his only competitor’s 85.

All Democrats voted for Rozzi as did 16 Republicans including those who hold leadership positions: