Democrats and a handful of Republicans picked the Pennsylvania House’s new speaker

    By
  • Stephen Caruso, Kate Huangpu, and Katie Meyer, Spotlight PA
    • Updated Jan. 3, 2023 4:47 pm
A sign is visible in front of the Pa. State Capitol building.

As Pennsylvania prepares for a power shift in the statehouse, advocates and lawmakers share their wishlist of election law changes. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer)

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA

Pennsylvania House Democrats and a handful of Republicans joined together to pick the next speaker of the Pennsylvania House — but not the one anyone expected.

State Rep. Mark Rozzi of Berks County, a survivor of childhood sexual abuse who has pushed for the creation of a civil window to bring lawsuits against abusers, was named as the next presiding officer with 115 votes.

In remarks made after his selection, Rozzi announced he would no longer caucus with the Democrats and would become independent.

The position of speaker is a critically important one, with the power to moderate floor debate, call up bills for votes, and name the chamber’s committee chairs.

Until Tuesday, and for much of that day, Democrats had publicly maintained that Rep. Joanna McClinton (D., Philadelphia), who had served as caucus leader, was their only pick for the role. She would have been the first woman to hold the gavel.

