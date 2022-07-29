Pennsylvania’s battle over abortion rights is headed to the state Supreme Court, courtesy of a lawsuit the Democratic governor has filed against the GOP-controlled General Assembly.

Earlier this month, the legislature began moving a major constitutional amendment that, if approved by voters, would make it impossible for abortion advocates to challenge bans or restrictions to the procedure in state court.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration has now filed a lawsuit with the state’s highest court, arguing that the amendment violates the personal right to privacy guaranteed in the state constitution, and also that the legislature passed it improperly.

Wolf called the legislature’s actions on abortion “extraordinary” and said they demonstrate “a radical agenda.”

“Frustrated that their legislation may face my veto pen again, they instead loaded multiple unrelated constitutional amendments into a joint resolution and rammed the bill through during the budget process,” Wolf said in a written statement.

In return, House GOP spokesman Jason Gottesman called the lawsuit “another pathetic attempt by a power-hungry administration to subvert the power of the people’s voice,” and said Wolf’s argument is “meritless.”

The legislature’s amendment is significant because abortion rights are currently tenuous in Pennsylvania.

The procedure is legal up to about 24 weeks of gestation, with later-term abortions permitted in case of a medical emergency. The legislature supports restricting that window further, and has passed bills to that effect in the past — bills that Wolf has always vetoed, and that Roe v. Wade would have rendered unenforceable.

With Roe overturned and the legislature’s position on abortion unlikely to change in the near future, the governor is now the primary bulwark against new restrictions. But Wolf’s term ends this year.

The Democrat vying to replace him, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, has vowed to continue vetoing all abortion restrictions. The Republican, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, supports a total abortion ban without exceptions for rape, incest, or a medical emergency.