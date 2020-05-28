Pa. GOP lawmaker says he tested positive for coronavirus

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive/Patriot-News. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.

A Central Pennsylvania lawmaker confirmed Wednesday that he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

State Rep. Andrew Lewis (R., Dauphin) said in a statement he immediately began self-isolation after getting a positive result on May 20. He said he informed House officials after he received the result, and they have worked to identify anyone with whom he may have come into contact. He said he was last in the Capitol on May 14.

“I can confirm every member or staff member who met the criteria for exposure was immediately contacted and required to self-isolate for 14 days from their date of possible exposure,” Lewis said in a statement.

He added: “Out of respect for my family, and those who I may have exposed, I chose to keep my positive case private. Now that I have fully recovered and completed the quarantine as required by the Department of Health, I feel now is the appropriate time to share this information with the public and my constituents and I look forward to being a resource in sharing my experiences with COVID-19 and helping our community navigate this crisis together.”

The statement came after a day of uncertainty and handwringing among members of the House, who early in the day had gotten word that colleagues were self-isolating.

This story will be updated.

