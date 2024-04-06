Opioids and gun violence top of mind for Pa. attorney general candidates at Philly forum

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Candidates running to become Pennsylvania’s next Attorney General say addressing the opioid epidemic, gun violence and public safety would be among their priorities as the state’s top law enforcement official.

Four of the race’s candidates participated in a panel debate Thursday at the Public Health Management Corporation in Philadelphia. Maiken Scott, host and executive producer of The Pulse at WHYY, moderated the event.

As the top law enforcement official of the state, the attorney general’s office can impact everything from treatment access for people with addiction to diversion programs for young criminal offenders.

Candidates who participated in the panel debate included:

Keir Bradford-Grey, Democratic Party candidate and former Philadelphia Chief Public Defender.

Eric Settle, Forward Party candidate and former Montgomery County Republican.

Jared Solomon, Democratic Party candidate and state legislator representing Northeast Philadelphia.

Jack Stollsteimer, Democratic Party candidate and current Delaware County District Attorney.

Opioid settlement funding, addiction treatment and harm reduction

Pennsylvania is set to receive up to $1.07 billion over the next 18 years in settlement money from national lawsuits against drug distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

Payments to state agencies, cities and counties began in 2023 and are distributed annually. The money is earmarked for addiction treatment, prevention and recovery services, but the list of possible uses is broad.

Settle, on settlement spending strategies:

“It’s a matter of trying to figure out which of the programs in which of the counties will work. Obviously, we have different counties in Pennsylvania. There are 67 counties. There are different issues — Philadelphia County, Montgomery County, Delaware County, very different than some of the counties in the west.”

Stollsteimer, on uses of harm reduction tools:

“Saving someone’s life [with naloxone] had to be taught to our police officers. We’ve done that. Now, we need to do the same on some level of harm reduction, but it has to be something that the community is comfortable with. So, when you talk about syringe exchanges, that’s a lot more different, I think, than some of the other harm reduction ideas that are out there. I think, again the community needs to weigh in on these things.”

Bradford-Grey, on treatment-centered pathways:

“When we come to making sure that we’re not enabling people to continue a lifestyle that is not only impacting them, impacting their communities, impacting our health care systems and far beyond…we need to have models of treatment approaches that are more appropriate. We cannot just syringe exchange and enable an addiction problem without having a model that is set up and structured for real treatment opportunities.”

Solomon, on widespread access and locations of services:

“When I hear about these programs, nine out of 10 times, the people who are advocating for them [live] in the most affluent parts of the suburbs or the city of Philadelphia, and they want to put those needle change programs in communities like mine [Northeast Philly]. If mental health, addiction treatment is truly going to be a community-based solution, a citywide and a Commonwealth-based solution, that responsibility has to be shared by all residents of our city and our Commonwealth.”