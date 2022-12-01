The announced team also includes current and former executives from Independence Blue Cross, several major law firms, Comcast, and Giant Eagle.

It has some representation from organized labor, including Ryan Boyer of the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council and Pennsylvania AFL-CIO President Angela Ferritto. There are also a few members who currently work outside government, law, and the corporate world, including Norman Bristol Colón, a former executive director of the state Department of Community and Economic Development who now chairs the Pennsylvania Latino Convention.

The campaign says it plans to make additional transition team announcements this week, including “advisory committees of policy and professional experts, community advocates, and business, industry, and labor leaders,” according to a news release.

The inaugural team is more varied and includes high school and college students who headed pro-Shapiro groups, a small business owner, and a founder of QBurgh, an LGBTQ news and community group in Pittsburgh.

Mustafa Rashed, a Philadelphia-based lobbyist and political consultant, said he thinks Shapiro’s transition team is novel compared to earlier efforts. Previous governors have built a dozen siloed committees to focus on one particular department or policy area; sometimes the chair of the team ended up as a cabinet secretary.

Shapiro’s transition, however, has so far announced a leadership committee and a personnel committee to “recruit, review, and recommend top talent” who “will be ready on day one to deliver results for Pennsylvanians,” according to a news release.

As such, it’s unclear exactly how influential these individual committee members may be in a given area, Rashed added.

“The people on it, we don’t know what they will be asked to do,” he said.

Notable big givers on the transition and inaugural teams include billionaire Thomas Hagen, a former state commerce secretary who now chairs the board of the Erie Indemnity Company and donated $500,000; former Aramark CEO Joseph Neubauer, who gave $50,000; and Darren Check, a partner at law firm Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, who gave nearly $70,000.

Transition and inaugural teams are generally sprawling and made up of local leaders and other public officials, prominent attorneys, and the heads of notable companies from various sectors and regions of the state.

The inaugural team helps plan events around the new governor’s swearing-in, while the transition group advises the new governor on hiring administrative personnel, reviews the current administration’s operations, and flags problems and priorities ahead of the inauguration. They’ll do this work until Shapiro is sworn in on Jan. 17, though some leaders in past administration transition teams have gone on to serve as top cabinet officials.

Members aren’t chosen for just their governing acumen. Larry Ceisler, a public affairs executive, said that many of the appointments in transitions past have been “window dressing.”

There’s a lot of “inclusion and thank yous in a transition,” he said. “But most people know that the real work and the real heavy lift is done by a select few who are really going to govern.”

But Ceisler added that this team seems notable for the number of people who expect to do consequential work. His impression from conversations with transition team members is that Shapiro and his staff largely sought out the people they wanted, rather than appointing only those who lobbied for positions or donated. The team members “expect their work and contributions to be taken seriously,” he said.

It’s something of a tradition for those “thank yous” to go to some donors. Former Democratic Gov. Ed Rendell, for instance, tapped as transition leaders a multimillionaire donor, as well as two people affiliated with big Philadelphia law firm Ballard Spahr, which had donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Rendell’s campaign.