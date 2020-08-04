Pa. education secretary takes new job as schools grapple with reopening

Pennsylvania’s education secretary announced Tuesday he will be leaving the job to take another position, as schools throughout the state are scrambling to develop and implement pandemic reopening plans.

Secretary Pedro Rivera, a member of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s cabinet for more than five years, was hired as president of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster. He will remain education secretary until October.

Wolf said he will nominate Noe Ortega, one of Rivera’s top lieutenants, to be the state’s next education secretary.

Ortega has led state efforts to diversify teaching ranks, Wolf said in a statement.

“His expertise will continue to advance the department’s mission of ensuring Pennsylvania’s learners have access to the educational opportunities that will help them succeed,” Wolf said.

When Rivera was nominated by Wolf shortly before the governor’s 2015 inauguration, Wolf praised him for improving student performance and college readiness while serving as superintendent of the Lancaster School District.