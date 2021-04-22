Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

More than 44% of Montgomery County residents are vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine. The county itself has administered a total of 79,179 first doses and 51,647 second doses of the vaccines.

Since the Food & Drug Administration announced the pause of the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Montgomery County has only been able to administer the Pfizer vaccine.

Had the county been able to use the J&J vaccine, it would have had more than 16,000 first doses available this week. Instead, the county only has 8,190 doses of the Pfizer vaccine — a loss of about half of its doses.