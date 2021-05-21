More than 50% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but health officials are not hitting the brakes on vaccine rollout and are determined to overcome what they call “soft” vaccine hesitancy.

Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam estimates Pennsylvania will have almost 70% of adults fully vaccinated in the next three to four weeks.

But she expects community organizations will be key in getting the vaccine to hard-to-reach residents who are apathetic about the process or find it inconvenient. These partners will also be key for helping residents understand the vaccine is safe and effective.

“From here on in, each shot is going to be hard-earned and it’s not a challenge that we’re going to shy away from, but it is going to be one that we do with our community-based partners at all costs,” she explained during a COVID-19 update.