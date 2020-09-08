Pa. coronavirus recovery: Restaurants can increase indoor dining to 50% capacity

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Pennsylvania restaurants will be allowed to increase their indoor occupancy to 50% starting on Sept. 21, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday, so long as they adhere to the rules of a self-certification program.

“I chose not to ignore reality, in terms of recognizing that bars and restaurants can be places where that virus can actually do some bad things,” Wolf said. “But I also recognize that we have a financial obligation to that industry to say, ‘Okay, we’re asking you to bear a really tough burden here, in terms of addressing this. It’s not your fault; it’s a virus.’”

The self-certification program includes rules related to social distancing, as well as alcohol sales. Restaurants that want to increase their capacity must be certified by Oct. 5, and promise to follow those rules or face penalties. Self-certification documents and information will be available online starting on Sept. 21.

Restaurants that self-certify will be included in a searchable online database that’s accessible to consumers.