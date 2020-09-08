Indoor dining begins limited re-opening in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants will be able to offer indoor dining Tuesday for the first time in nearly six months since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Philadelphia was the last locality in Pennsylvania to lift its ban on indoor dining Tuesday. But the re-opening comes with some hefty restrictions including a limit of 25% capacity and no parties larger than four people seated inside, making it unclear if all the city’s restaurants will unlock their doors.

Other Philadelphia businesses getting the green light to re-open at limited capacities and with restrictions Tuesday include movie theaters and performance art spaces. Both will only be allowed to seat limited patrons.