Expect different courtroom arrangements when criminal jury trials resume in city

After a nearly six-month hiatus, criminal jury trials are scheduled to resume Sept. 8 at the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice.

They’re going to look a little different.

Proceedings will unfold in person, but everyone — judges, jurors, attorneys, witnesses and defendants — will be required to wear masks inside the courtroom and courthouse.

Witnesses will testify on the stand, but a Plexiglas divider will separate them from the prosecutors and defense attorneys questioning them.

Instead of sitting in the jury box, jurors will listen to the trial from the gallery in the back of the room to maintain social distancing, meaning there will be times when attorneys will have their backs to jurors or the judge presiding over the case.

“We’re concerned about safety more than anything else,” said Common Pleas Court Judge Leon Tucker, who supervises the criminal trial division of the First Judicial District.

Criminal jury trials will also take longer to conduct — starting with jury selection.

Each day, the pool of potential jurors will be divided into two rooms for voir dire, the process during which jurors are considered for a panel.

Then, using a combination of Zoom and a series of monitors in those rooms, a judge will run through an initial questionnaire with jurors. People will respond by raising numbered cards.

“A judge will be in a separate courtroom asking the questions. The cards will be raised, and we will report back to the judge what prospective jurors are having an issue with that question,” said Patrick Martin, director of jury operations.

After that process is complete, jurors will be sent — one by one — to the courtroom to be individually questioned by the judge and the attorneys on the case.

Potential jurors will spend less time moving through the courthouse, but the selection process will take more time.