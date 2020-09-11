Pa. coronavirus recovery: Remembering first responders, both on 9/11 and now

Remembering the work of first responders, back on 9/11 and today

On the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine remembered the sacrifice first responders have made — both on 9/11 and now with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Without hesitation, our health care providers, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, advanced life support teams, National Guard members, firefighters and police officers have once again answered the call to save lives,” she said at a Friday morning press conference. “They have worked nonstop to save lives in our community, in hospitals and in long-term care facilities. And they have spent time away from their families to keep them safe after treating COVID-19 patients.”

Levine said that as the state prepares for winter with the flu and another possible wave of coronavirus cases, the work of those individuals will become more vital.

State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego discussed how the work of first responders during the pandemic has resulted in frequent exposure risks.

With colleagues in his line of work, Trego said, he sees dedication to serving people in need no matter what every day. But on 9/11, that memory is different.

“We all watched as countless fire service, police, emergency medical services, port authority and indeed many others rushed into the Twin Towers with a singular purpose: to save lives,” Trego said.

Similarly, on United Flight 93, which crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, that day, many people rushed into the cockpit to thwart a further attack, and federal employees and soldiers worked together to get Pentagon employees to safety.

Trego said that as important as it is to remember those who died while serving that day, it is of equal necessity to remember those who “walked away that day with deep wounds both physical and mental.”

Suicide among first responders in the United States is increasing, he said. In 2017, there were more suicides among fire personnel than there were line-of-duty deaths. And as of the end of August, there were already 60 confirmed suicides of first responders for 2020, Trego said.

Thursday, Sept. 10, marked World Suicide Prevention Day. Trego said the Wolf administration, state lawmakers and Prevent Suicide Pennsylvania recently released the state’s suicide prevention plan.

It includes a four-year strategy to reduce suicide in the state by fighting stigma associated with mental and behavioral health, and increasing training and education about suicide.

The state fire commission office also recently announced the availability of free online classes for fire and emergency medical personnel through Train PA, on topics such as being a first responder during a pandemic, dealing with a “bad call” and how to better support fellow first responders.

Trego closed with a quote from Sandy Dahl, the widow of United Flight 93 captain Jason Dahl, in capturing its relevance to dealing with the devastation of the pandemic today.

“If we learned nothing from this tragedy, we must learn life is short and there is no time for hate.”

The Eagles and social distancing

In the more regularly scheduled coronavirus briefing question-and-answer portion of Levine’s press conference, she discussed this weekend’s return to pro football, with the Philadelphia Eagles playing the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Although the National Football League is leaving it up to individual teams to decide whether fans can attend games, there will be no fans allowed in Lincoln Financial Field or at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh for now — per guidance from state and local officials.

Levine said it’s hard to predict the future and when fans would be allowed back in stadiums or arenas, but she noted there would need to be a substantial reduction in community spread before that would even be on the table.

“Of course in the future, we are hoping for a vaccine and other measures … but given at this time, we feel it’s in the public’s best interest not to have fans for those football games,” Levine said.