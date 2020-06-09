Pa. coronavirus recovery: Philly and its small businesses hit harder by COVID-19

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health on Tuesday reported 76,436 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 6,014 fatalities. Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health on Monday reported 23,691 cases, including 1,414 deaths.

Pandemic has hit Philadelphia’s economy particularly hard

Out of the 25 largest counties in the U.S., Philadelphia has been especially hard hit by the pandemic, because Philadelphia has the largest share of small businesses that are affected by stay-at-home orders, according to a new report from the city controller.

The report notes that more than 62% of small businesses in Philadelphia are affected by COVID-19, impacting more than 68% of workers in affected industries. Those include food services, accommodation, retail, transport, healthcare, and entertainment. The report defines small businesses as ones that have fewer than 250 employees. It notes businesses have had to operate a lot less and cut worker hours.