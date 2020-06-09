Pa. coronavirus recovery: Philly and its small businesses hit harder by COVID-19
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
Pennsylvania’s Department of Health on Tuesday reported 76,436 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 6,014 fatalities. Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health on Monday reported 23,691 cases, including 1,414 deaths.
Pandemic has hit Philadelphia’s economy particularly hard
Out of the 25 largest counties in the U.S., Philadelphia has been especially hard hit by the pandemic, because Philadelphia has the largest share of small businesses that are affected by stay-at-home orders, according to a new report from the city controller.
The report notes that more than 62% of small businesses in Philadelphia are affected by COVID-19, impacting more than 68% of workers in affected industries. Those include food services, accommodation, retail, transport, healthcare, and entertainment. The report defines small businesses as ones that have fewer than 250 employees. It notes businesses have had to operate a lot less and cut worker hours.
More than 150,000 Philadelphia workers have filed for unemployment since the second week of March, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. That’s about one-fifth of the city’s total workforce. More than a million people statewide applied for unemployment, taxing a decades-old system, and leaving some workers to call the helpline thousands of times.
Of the other large counties in the U.S., Philadelphia also had the highest unemployment and poverty rates going into the pandemic. Philadelphia has been the country’s poorest big city for years, according to research from the Pew Charitable Trusts. The controller’s report notes that because of the pandemic, unemployment and poverty rates in Philadelphia will increase and remain the highest in the country for the foreseeable future.
It concludes that small businesses and workers will need “additional relief to limit the long-term damage to the foundation of the city’s economy.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!