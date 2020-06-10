Philly curfews and closures create challenges for people experiencing homelessness, outreach workers

This story originally appeared on Kensington Voice.

Nearly a week of citywide curfews, closures, and general commotion have created new challenges for people experiencing homelessness and the outreach workers who serve them.

Mayor Jim Kenney first implemented the curfew through an emergency executive order last Saturday in response to violence and property damage that followed peaceful demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

But for people experiencing homelessness, especially those who are unsheltered, the curfew creates some obvious challenges.

“With the curfew, what you’re doing is telling people to go home,” said Kate Perch, the housing director at Prevention Point, a homelessness service provider and harm reduction organization on Kensington Avenue. “How do people who don’t have somewhere to go abide by that policy?”

The emergency order states that people experiencing homelessness are exempt from the curfew and will not be arrested if they are outside while the curfew is in effect. However, when asked how the Philadelphia police determine whether someone is experiencing homelessness, they didn’t have a clear answer.

“Trying to determine who is and who isn’t [experiencing homelessness] is a bit tough because people can say they are, but you don’t necessarily know,” said Capt. Sekou Kinebrew, a police spokesman. “It’s kind of tough, though — you see the conundrum. If someone is, in fact, homeless, where are we telling them to go?”

According to Perch, some people who use Prevention Point’s services said that they were tear-gassed by police for breaking curfew on Sunday night. While Perch said that she could not provide any more details on the situation because she and other staff members were not there, she added that the lack of their presence is part of the problem.

“Sunday night was when we got the most intense reports of tear gas and other more aggressive tactics,” Perch said. “Unfortunately, a lot of our staff are abiding by the curfew, so we haven’t been able to be out and see what’s happening.”

According to Father Michael Duffy, who runs the St. Francis Inn on Kensington Avenue south of Lehigh, the police presence has been scarce to none since the curfew was implemented. Law enforcement has not asked the people sleeping along Haggard Street and Kensington Avenue to move since the curfews started, Duffy said.

At Friday’s press briefing, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that she was aware of several videos showing the use of force by police officers. The videos, Outlaw said, depicted some behavior that appears to be within their department’s guidelines, and some “disturbing” behavior that falls outside of their guidelines. The police department is now conducting several internal investigations to look into these incidents, she said.

A total of 492 people have been arrested on code violations for the curfew since Saturday, Outlaw said during Friday’s press conference. Another curfew will begin Friday at 8 p.m.

In Center City, Project HOME outreach worker Edward Dover said the people he serves have been largely unaffected by the curfew.

“They put their curfew out, I think, just to scare people,” Dover said. “But they haven’t been saying anything to me.”

Dover also works with Station House to transport people to and from shelters in the evening around 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and in the morning around 5 a.m. When dropping people off, he said some have voiced concerns about police harassment for breaking the curfew. However, he has not directly witnessed this happening, he said.