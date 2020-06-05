As seventh day of protests begin, Philly sets 8 p.m. curfew

Friday marks a full week since protests for racial equality — and against police abuse — broke out in Philadelphia.

They’re expected to continue today, with marches and rallies dotting the Delaware Valley.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has again established an 8 pm curfew. The curfew time is the same as yesterday, and two hours later than it had been earlier in the week.

The citywide curfew in Philadelphia will resume at 8 p.m. tonight, June 5, and will continue until 6 a.m. Saturday. During this time, people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance. pic.twitter.com/v3fY4WNasW — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) June 5, 2020

Philly City Council announces $25 million to address racial inequality

City Council leadership announced Friday it will propose moving $25 million into a fund that will address the “social ills and racial disparities laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic and the civil unrest roiling the city and country since the murder of George Floyd.”

Dubbed the “New Normal Budget Act,” the proposal includes few details about how the money will be spent.

A press release from City Council president Darrell Clarke said the funds will be used to improve health disparities, food access, affordable housing, poverty, education, employment, police oversight, and business development.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and unrest in our city and country these last few weeks have laid bare the disparities that were glossed over by a booming economy and years of cutting resources from our country’s social safety net,” Clarke said in a statement.

The $25 million would come out of the city’s reserve fund.

Clarke said decisions on how to spend the money would be made in the next several weeks.

Prior to the outbreak of civil unrest, the mayor’s emergency spending plan called for a reduction in violence prevention programs and an increase in the police department’s budget.