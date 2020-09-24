Pa. coronavirus recovery: Health officials unveil new testing guidelines

Updated at 6:45 p.m.

A day after touting Pennsylvania’s expanded coronavirus-testing capacity, health officials laid out testing priorities that highlight the limited number of tests available.

The commonwealth’s Testing and Contact Tracing Director Michael Huff said the tiered approach to testing will prioritize the most vulnerable using both molecular and antigen tests.

Huff called molecular tests, such as PCR tests, the “gold standard” in COVID-19 testing, though supply is not widely available and getting test results back can take time. Antigen test results can come back within the day but are less accurate.

“We continue building up our COVID-19 testing capacities, to prepare for future outbreaks, and surveillance to rapidly identify disease and mitigate it,” said Huff. “The key is to quickly respond as the landscape changes.”

On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf touted the commonwealth’s 30-day average of conducting 23,000 COVID-19 tests a day and six-month supply stock of personal protective equipment.

Still, Huff said top priority would be given to those hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms, symptomatic people with known contact with someone who tested positive, and asymptomatic people with underlying conditions who have crossed paths with someone who tested positive.

“Tier two” priority will be given to anyone else with COVID-19 symptoms, as well as asymptomatic people who have had close contact with someone who tested positive (no underlying condition necessary). People who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities or correctional facilities also fall in this category.

People who work in industries such as retail, manufacturing, and food service fall in the third tier of testing. These are people who have public-facing positions or may not be able to keep six feet of distance from other workers at their jobs.

Asymptomatic people who don’t fall into these categories are part of the final tier of priority.

The guidance to providers comes as Pennsylvania and health officials work to control outbreaks at college campuses.

“The commonwealth will continue to review where the greatest need for testing is and leverage testing capabilities accordingly,” said Huff.

On Tuesday, the Wolf unveiled a new phone app that uses bluetooth technology to help in contact-tracing efforts.