Pa. bar owners to Wolf administration: ‘Let us do our jobs’

Pennsylvania bar and restaurant owners have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of York County owners who gathered at a recently-closed restaurant in York Thursday said they’ve collectively lost eight months of their usual revenue due to restrictions intended to limit the spread of COVID-19. For months, the hospitality industry has been shedding jobs and adapting to new, and sometimes changing, health rules.

“Without any help for our industry, we believe that the number of establishments that could close could creep up to 70 percent by 2021,” said York County Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association president Jim DeLisio.

DeLisio was referring to a statewide survey of hospitality businesses conducted by the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association.

Currently, bars and restaurants generally have to allow for social distancing between tables, require all patrons and workers to wear facemasks, and limit the number of patrons in their establishments at a single time. Owners who have completed a self-certification program with the state are allowed to seat 50 percent of their capacity, while those who haven’t are limited to 25 percent.

DeLisio, who owns the RaceHorse Tavern in Thomasville said the Wolf Administration’s restrictions are making it difficult for him and others to make a living.

“We’re seeking the ability to run our business safely and effectively, and let the people who come to our business choose whether they want to sit at the bar, whether they want to order food, whether they want to drink after 11 p.m.,” Delisio said. “We just want to run our business as safe as we can.”