Overnight snow moving out; snow, ice threaten Valentine’s Day weekend

The steadiest snow bands are expected until around 10 a.m. across South Jersey, Delaware and shore points.

Philadelphia Catholic parish and regional elementary school will open two hours late while Archdiocesan high schools will be on a two hour delay plan for virtual delivery of instruction on Thursday due to the snow.

Several other districts in our region are opening late on Thursday as well.

The storm is expected to wrap up during the late morning, but clouds should linger. Temperatures will only get slightly above freezing Thursday, so don’t expect major melting to occur.

Be prepared to give yourself extra time to get out the door and to dig out from whatever sticks to the ground and your car.

Valentine’s Day weekend weather

The run of wintry potential continues on Saturday into Sunday. Here’s what we expect as of midday Wednesday.

A storm is expected to arrive Saturday afternoon as light snow and ice depending on where you are. The brunt of the storm is expected to be Saturday night into Sunday morning when significant snow and ice are expected.

It is too soon at this point to pinpoint exactly what to expect in which neighborhoods as the snow/ice line could shift. Impacts should become clearer as we approach the weekend.

More snow, ice ahead

As this parade of wintry weather continues its march through our region, more snow and ice are threatening next week, with the first chance Tuesday.