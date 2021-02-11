Overnight snow moving out; snow, ice threaten Valentine’s Day weekend
This story originally appeared on NBC10.
Keep the winter weather gear near as you could be waking up to snow on the car and driveway Thursday morning. And, more snow and ice is expected in the Philadelphia region this Valentine’s Day weekend.
A cold and wintry pattern has its grip on the Delaware Valley — leading to days of snow already since the calendar turned to February — and it’s continuing in the days to come.
The key is to stay flexible as changes that can happen fast could drastically change the impact of a storm in your neighborhood.
Here is what we know at this point:
Snow could mess with morning commute
The first shot for accumulating snow that could impact your daily routine is expected into Thursday morning.
The First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert for snow for the entire Philadelphia region until 10 a.m. Thursday.
The heaviest snow totals, at this point, appear to be just south of Philadelphia — across South Jersey and Delaware. Those neighborhoods are expected to get multiple inches of accumulation before the snow leaves. Middletown, New Castle County, already had reported 3.8 inches of snow while Forked River, Ocean County reported 4 inches before daybreak.
Expect slippery travel in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, Berks County and Mercer County where snow stuck to roadways and sidewalks.
Overnight, the heaviest snow fell in Philadelphia and the suburbs. It even had wrapped up in some places before daybreak.
The steadiest snow bands are expected until around 10 a.m. across South Jersey, Delaware and shore points.
Philadelphia Catholic parish and regional elementary school will open two hours late while Archdiocesan high schools will be on a two hour delay plan for virtual delivery of instruction on Thursday due to the snow.
Several other districts in our region are opening late on Thursday as well.
The storm is expected to wrap up during the late morning, but clouds should linger. Temperatures will only get slightly above freezing Thursday, so don’t expect major melting to occur.
Be prepared to give yourself extra time to get out the door and to dig out from whatever sticks to the ground and your car.
Valentine’s Day weekend weather
The run of wintry potential continues on Saturday into Sunday. Here’s what we expect as of midday Wednesday.
A storm is expected to arrive Saturday afternoon as light snow and ice depending on where you are. The brunt of the storm is expected to be Saturday night into Sunday morning when significant snow and ice are expected.
It is too soon at this point to pinpoint exactly what to expect in which neighborhoods as the snow/ice line could shift. Impacts should become clearer as we approach the weekend.
More snow, ice ahead
As this parade of wintry weather continues its march through our region, more snow and ice are threatening next week, with the first chance Tuesday.