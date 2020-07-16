This week, more cultural institutions are reopening around the Delaware Valley, but it also comes with a sad announcement too. The city of Philadelphia banned all large gatherings on public property that require a permit until 2021, effectively cancelling the fall festival season, as well as the Philadelphia Marathon, the Mummers Parade and the Thanksgiving Day Parade. As the ban only applies to Philadelphia for now, there may be some wiggle room in the suburban counties if coronavirus infection rates improve. On the bright side, some of the area’s favorite venues and attractions continue to reopen this week.

Mood Mütter

Philly’s museum of the macabre, otherwise known as the Mütter Museum at the College of Physicians is reopening Saturday, July 18. Advanced ticketing, mandatory mask-wearing and capacity limits, along with increased cleaning, are the new mandates. One of the exhibitions you can expect to be popular is the Mütter’s look at the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, which hit Philadelphia particularly hard. “Spit Spreads Death” tells the story of the devastating outbreak and how the city managed it back then. There are some fascinating, albeit disturbing, similarities to Philadelphia’s current attempts to wrestle with the coronavirus. The adage, “Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” attributed to writer and philosopher George Santayana, has never been more relevant.

The Mütter Museum at the College of Physicians, 19 S. 22nd St.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily $20, children 5 and under free

Fish tales

Camden’s Adventure Aquarium is back this Friday – with some new attractions, including two-toed sloths. As we shared last week, the Philadelphia Zoo boasts a sloth bear, which is not the world’s slowest animal. The two-toed sloths at the aquarium take that title. Honey and Molasses are nocturnal creatures who sleep 15-20 hours a day, so not sure if you’ll see them ambulatory. COVID-19 protocols include marked social distancing and mandatory masks for employees and for aquarium patrons.

Adventure Aquarium, 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, N.J.

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily $31.99, kids 2 to 12 $21.99

A shore thing

If you’re heading down the shore this weekend, there’s more to do than soak up the sun. The Cape May County Park and Zoo is open for visitors with the requisite social distancing and mask-wearing requirements. The zoo features 550 animals on over 85 acres. Also an interesting tidbit: 15 flamingos that used to live on Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch now call the Cape May Zoo home. The Reptile Park and Aviary is temporarily closed but the playgrounds and park are open. Admission is free.

707 N. Route 9, Cape May Court House, N.J.

10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Easy pickings

Linvilla Orchards is open with some of the attractions that make it a fun family visit. The picnic area, playground and the rest of the grounds are closed but the farm market and garden center are open. You can fish for trout in the lake and pick your own strawberries, peaches, blueberries, corn and more depending on the summer season. The Ship Bottom Brewery beer garden is open weekends from noon to 6 p.m. Aside from the beer garden, masking is required for all guests except those under the age of 2, and social distancing protocols and capacity limits are in place for both pick-your-own fruit and fishing. (You must bring your own fishing equipment, but bait can be purchased). Advance tickets are not required, but it’s a good idea to check the website or call ahead to see how crowded it may be given capacity limits.

Linvilla Orchards, 137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media, Pennsylvania

Pick-your-own fruit, fishing 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily

Farm market and garden center, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily