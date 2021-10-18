This story originally appeared in WESA.

The number of abandoned oil and gas wells that exist in the United States is the subject of a new report by the Environmental Defense Fund. Researchers found more than 81,000 documented wells have been left unplugged by former owners, which far exceeds the previous estimate of 56,000.

There are 8,840 abandoned and unplugged wells documented in Western Pennsylvania, according to the report.

The report found regional clusters of orphan wells in the Appalachian region and south central states like Kentucky, Oklahoma and Texas. Oklahoma had the greatest concentration of wells.

“It’s almost a visual history lesson of oil and gas development in the United States,” said Adam Peltz, a senior attorney at the Environmental Defense Fund.

What are ‘orphan’ wells?

When a well dries up, the Oil and Gas Act of 1984 requires the owners and operators to plug them upon abandonment and report that information to the Department of Environmental Protection.Orphan wells have no legal or financial owner and as a result become wards of the state. They are orphaned often when their owner fails to properly decommission the well, leaving the burden on government agencies like the department of environmental protection.

These aren’t just holes in the ground. Orphan wells are a source of climate warming methane emissions.