Oversight board will secretly review how Pa. counties spent millions of dollars to fight opioid crisis

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Counties will soon have to report how they spent millions of dollars they received from the first rounds of opioid settlement payments in Pennsylvania. But members of a trust that oversees county spending are preparing to first review the information in secret, despite a court order requiring the trust to follow the state’s Sunshine Act.

Members of the Pennsylvania Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement Trust will meet in private working groups, according to a plan proposed by the trust chair, and then be responsible for submitting recommendations to the full board to consider.

The president of the Pennsylvania Freedom of Information Coalition and two attorneys who specialize in transparency laws said these smaller group meetings should be public.

“There is no wiggle room,” Terry Mutchler, an attorney and former executive director of the state Office of Open Records, told Spotlight PA and WESA. “To try to subvert that through a working committee I think is inappropriate — and I think, quite frankly, it’s sad.”

Committees often work on specific issues, and their recommendations to their full board are often adopted without further discussion or change, said Melissa Bevan Melewsky, media law counsel of the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, of which Spotlight PA is a member.

“If the public is cut off from the committee process, they are also cut off from the majority of the deliberations and denied the opportunity to provide public comment as committee recommendations take shape,” Melewsky added.

At a public meeting of the trust in February, when chair Tom VanKirk proposed this plan, he acknowledged members would meet in private in small groups and said it was “proper under the Sunshine Act.” But he offered no further explanation during the meeting of why it was allowed by the law.

Nor did the trust offer any legal justification for the private meetings when later contacted by Spotlight PA and WESA.

The Sunshine Act defines an agency as both the body “and all committees thereof authorized by the body to take official action or render advice on matters of agency business” for a wide range of public entities.

The act — which was last amended in June 2021, more than a year before a court order created the trust — does not mention the trust. But that Commonwealth Court court order creating the trust says that the “proceedings and meetings of this Trust shall be governed by the Sunshine Act.”

The Sunshine Act says that certain working sessions of boards of auditors may be conducted privately. But the trust has not cited that provision as a rationale for its plans, and Melewsky said that exception would not apply to the trust’s review of spending reports.

The planned private meetings are the latest way that the trust board is distancing its operations from public oversight and input. A quorum of the full trust board met in secret and held votes for several months, as Spotlight PA and WESA reported last year. Unlike many boards that follow the Sunshine Act in Pennsylvania and unlike at least some opioid settlement boards in other states, the trust doesn’t allow the public to speak during meetings.

And many records of the trust are not available to the public. The state Office of Open Records ruled last year that Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law, which establishes how the public can access records of a range of government agencies, doesn’t give it authority over the trust. Mutchler publicly called that decision “a huge mistake.” VanKirk has welcomed the agency’s decision and has said the trust is committed to being “as transparent as possible as far as monies received and monies that were distributed.”

The stakes are high for these upcoming meetings. Counties are required to submit their spending reports by March 15. Trust members have the power to withhold and ultimately cut funding if they decide counties spent the money improperly.

County governments are receiving the largest share of the state’s settlement money, which is scheduled to be paid out over 18 years. They were allocated $82 million for 2022 and another $54 million for 2023.