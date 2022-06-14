Philadelphia City Council is currently weighing legislation that would provide vital protections to the homeowners hardest hit by the dramatic increase in property tax assessments in the fiscal year 2023. Philadelphia homeowners will see their property tax assessments rise by an average of 31%, although in some areas of the city, assessments will see a more dramatic rise — sometimes doubling or even tripling.

Without immediate relief measures, we know that our clients — especially Black and brown homeowners with low income who live in rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods — will be unable to afford the increase and will soon find themselves at risk of losing their homes.

City Council is considering different relief measures and various ways to redistribute increased revenues from the new assessments. Reductions in the city wage tax and reforms to business taxes will not help the Philadelphians hardest hit by increased property taxes. That includes workers with low wages and older adults, most of whom have fixed or stagnated income and already face increased costs for basic necessities. It is essential that longtime city residents with low income do not bear the burden of these tax increases.

We are also mindful of the impact of homeowner protections on the school district and strongly support equitable funding. But homeowners with low income should not lose their homes to fund our schools. The children of these homeowners risk learning loss and education access if they are forced to relocate to different schools because their families cannot afford higher taxes.

In the long term, increases in property values present an opportunity to both fund our schools and preserve longtime family homes. Families with low income need access to real tax relief options now. Expanding existing tax relief programs is the best way, under the constraints of state law, to protect such homeowners from tax increases that they cannot afford.

The bills outlined will work together to provide a more comprehensive network of programs to preserve family homes and prevent displacement.