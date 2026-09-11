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Eight blocks of Walnut and 18th streets will be closed to cars on seven consecutive Sundays beginning this weekend, Center City District announced Wednesday.

The popular Open Streets series, which launched in 2024, turns the blocks into a car-free space where pedestrians can “stroll, shop, and socialize while enjoying ambient entertainment,” on-street seating “pods” and an area with activities for kids, the business organization said.

Planned activities include mini golf, a strolling soap-bubble artist, live music performances and areas to sit and watch Eagles games on big screens. Some businesses will also offer outdoor seating, discounts or special events during the closures.

A full schedule is available at the Center City District website.

The streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each Sunday, and programming will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The events will close Walnut Street between Broad and 19th streets, and 18th Street between Chestnut and Locust streets. Sansom, 15th, 16th and 17th streets will remain open to car traffic.

Center City District held its first Open Streets two years ago to “reinforce the desirability” of the Walnut Street shopping corridor and boost visits to restaurants and retailers. The move followed the pandemic-era cancellation of the city’s Philly Free Streets program, which had periodically closed long stretches of South Street and other roads from 2016 to 2019.