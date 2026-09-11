Open Streets returns to Center City Philadelphia for 7 Sundays, starting this weekend
The two-year-old series of street closures aims to draw more shoppers and diners to Walnut Street with live music, mini golf, Eagles watch areas and other activities.
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Eight blocks of Walnut and 18th streets will be closed to cars on seven consecutive Sundays beginning this weekend, Center City District announced Wednesday.
The popular Open Streets series, which launched in 2024, turns the blocks into a car-free space where pedestrians can “stroll, shop, and socialize while enjoying ambient entertainment,” on-street seating “pods” and an area with activities for kids, the business organization said.
Planned activities include mini golf, a strolling soap-bubble artist, live music performances and areas to sit and watch Eagles games on big screens. Some businesses will also offer outdoor seating, discounts or special events during the closures.
A full schedule is available at the Center City District website.
The streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each Sunday, and programming will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The events will close Walnut Street between Broad and 19th streets, and 18th Street between Chestnut and Locust streets. Sansom, 15th, 16th and 17th streets will remain open to car traffic.
Center City District held its first Open Streets two years ago to “reinforce the desirability” of the Walnut Street shopping corridor and boost visits to restaurants and retailers. The move followed the pandemic-era cancellation of the city’s Philly Free Streets program, which had periodically closed long stretches of South Street and other roads from 2016 to 2019.
Open Streets expanded to several weeks in spring and fall, one day in December and to the Midtown Village/Gayborhood area of Center City in June. The current closures will run Sept. 13 to Oct. 25, and the one-day holiday shopping-themed closure will happen on Dec. 6.
During the 2024-2025 season, there were an average of 10,000 visitors per event and a 27% increase in pedestrian activity, compared to non-Open Streets Sundays the previous year, Center City District said in a report. Sales at participating businesses increased an average of 38%.
Center City District has called for regulatory reforms and subsidies for civic organizations to encourage more such street closures around the city.
The recommendations include creating a separate permitting system for street closure events, developing a set of best practices, helping pay for road barriers, and installation of retractable bollards or other semi-permanent street-closing infrastructure.
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