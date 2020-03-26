One less thing to panic-buy — Philly tap water safe from coronavirus

As shoppers rapidly empty shelves at grocery stores to stock themselves during the coronavirus pandemic, experts have one recommendation: skip the water aisle.

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as most municipal drinking water systems including the Philadelphia Water Department, say people should continue to use and drink water from their tap as usual.

And, no, you don’t need to boil it.

“There’s no reason to believe that it can be transmitted by drinking water, or even that it is in drinking water as a viable organism,” said Charles Haas, head of the department of civil, architectural and environmental engineering at Drexel University.

According to a World Health Organization technical brief published last year, there is no evidence showing that the coronavirus can survive in drinking water or sewage.

That’s because the virus has a fragile outer membrane and is very susceptible to oxidants, such as chlorine, which is used in water treatment plants.

“Conventional water treatment methods, including filtration and disinfection used at all of Philadelphia’s drinking water plants, removes or inactivates the virus that causes COVID-19,” Philadelphia Water Commissioner Randy E. Hayman said at a press conference last week.