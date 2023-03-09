Donate

YouTube content creator from New Jersey sentenced for cable piracy

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • March 9, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A South Jersey man and popular Youtube content creator has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison for being a ring leader of a cable piracy scheme.

Bill Carrasquillo of Swedesboro was convicted on federal charges of conspiracy to commit copyright infringement, tax evasion and fraud.

He was known on YouTube as “Omi in a Hellcat,” with millions of views showing off his lavish lifestyle.

The federal indictment says Carrasquillo and his partner stole cable signals from major TV providers and sold them for $15 a month to their own subscribers.

On top of jail time, Carrasquillo also has to forfeit more than $30 million in assets, including cash and luxury cars.

