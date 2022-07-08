Officer who killed Tamir Rice quickly leaves new police job in Pa.

The former Cleveland police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 withdrew from the police force of a Pennsylvania town Thursday amid backlash and media coverage over his hiring.

Timothy Loehmann was sworn in Tuesday as the lone police officer in Tioga — a community of about 600 in rural north-central Pennsylvania, 300 miles (480 kilometers) from Cleveland — but left the $18-per-hour position without having worked a single shift, according to borough council President Steve Hazlett.

“The community spoke. They got their feelings out, and we listened to them and we’re going to react to it and that will be that,” he said in a phone interview. “We thank the community for stepping forward and letting their voices be heard.”

Messages seeking comment were left at phone numbers associated with Loehmann.