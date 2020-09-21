NY judge: Postal service must process election mail in a timely manner

The U.S. Postal Service must live up to its responsibilities to timely process election mail by treating it as a priority, a New York judge ordered on Monday, adding that the agency’s workers should be permitted to make extra deliveries and work overtime near the November presidential election.

The written decision by U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero came after several individuals, including candidates for public office, sued. They said President Donald Trump, the postal service and its new postmaster general were endangering election mail.

Marrero gave both sides until noon Friday to settle the case in a manner consistent with his findings.

If they fail, Marrero said he’ll impose an order that ensures postal workers can make late and extra trips as well as work overtime in late October and early November.

“The right to vote is too vital a value in our democracy to be left in a state of suspense in the minds of voters weeks before a presidential election, raising doubts as to whether their votes will ultimately be counted,” Marrero said. He ruled after conducting a hearing on Wednesday.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian in Yakima, Washington, said he was issuing a nationwide preliminary injunction sought by 14 states that sued the Trump administration and the U.S. Postal Service, challenging the agency’s so-called “leave behind” policy.

The policy let trucks leave postal facilities on time regardless of whether there was more mail to load. States also sought to force the Postal Service to treat election mail as first-class mail.