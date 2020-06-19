Not every Democrat in Pa. legislature is happy with Gov. Wolf’s handling of coronavirus emergency

“There’s been a lack of transparency on the governor’s side for sure, and the communication with the legislature has been minimal,” said Burns. “This was about sending a message to the governor … It sends a strong message from the people of Pennsylvania that we need to open businesses and we need to end this shutdown. Because the governor was slow and dragging his feet at opening businesses, it got to the point where we just had to end the declaration altogether.”

In the Senate, only two Democrats broke ranks to vote with the Republicans, and neither agreed to be interviewed by PA Post. A spokesperson for state Sen. James Brewster (D-Allegheny, Westmoreland) noted the progress the state has made in combating the coronavirus.

Geography played a role. All three Democratic state House members from Erie County — Ryan Bizzarro, Patrick Harkins and Robert Merski — voted against a resolution to partially end the disaster declaration on May 28. But on June 9, all three voted in favor of a modified version of the resolution that would fully end the disaster declaration.

All three could not be reached for comment for this story. But they have criticized the Wolf administration’s decision to keep Erie County in the yellow phase of the governor’s reopening plan.

A spokesperson for the governor said Wolf has consulted with legislators on a routine basis throughout the pandemic. In an email, Wolf press secretary Lyndsay Kensinger said the governor “very much appreciates the continued support of House and Senate Democrats who have stood with him to protect the public during this unprecedented time.”

She did not address the fact that some rank-and-file Democrats’ patience has waned. Wolf has, himself, acknowledged frustration from legislators in both parties.

“I’m getting pressure from all over the place, including from myself,” Wolf said at a May 29 news conference. “…When someone expresses frustration — whether it’s voting a way that I don’t agree with, I don’t care if they’re Democrats or Republicans — I understand it.”

Still, the governor maintains that ending the emergency declaration will have no effect on the phased reopening plan because that plan also rests on the Disease Control and Prevention Act, which provides separate legal authority.

“Republican attempts to cherry pick industries to reopen throughout the last several months are unconstitutional, as emergency orders cannot be lifted in such a fashion. It was and continues to be the governor’s hope that Republicans will work with, and not against, him in efforts to manage this pandemic,” said Kensinger.

Republican leaders disagree.

“It certainly is our belief that [Dr. Rachel Levine] has the ability as the Secretary of Health for closure, isolation and quarantine of the sick, not of the healthy,” said state Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman (R-Centre) during the Senate’s floor debate. “We certainly would challenge the authority of the Secretary of Health to quarantine the healthy. We do believe that this resolution … will end the trafficking that the governor has had over our daily lives.”

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the case, and House and Senate Democratic leaders filed an amicus brief suggesting that the Republicans are not acting as legitimate agents of the legislature in their quest for a court injunction directing Wolf to end the declaration.

Burns, the Cambria County Democrat, said he “absolutely” believes the emergency resolution was about reopening businesses and that he does not put much stock in the Wolf administration’s assertion that the closure orders can rest on separate legal authority.

“That’s just his opinion,” said Burns. “We’ll get the court’s opinion and find out exactly. But if everybody’s offering opinions, mine is that the legislature is the check and balance on the governor, and here we are saying that it’s time to end the declaration. This has gone on too long.”