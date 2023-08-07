It was a long journey for North Philadelphia native Betty Williams, but the day has finally come — the 69-year-old grandmother, affectionately known as “the Beyonce of night school,” has received her high school diploma after 51 years of waiting.

“I hope my story helps someone that is afraid or thinks they are too old to go back to school and receive their diploma,” Williams said while standing before a cheering crowd at the graduation ceremony. “I’m here to tell you that you can do it. I did it and so can you.”

The former Kensington High School student returned to the Philadelphia School District nearly five decades later as part of the district’s adult diploma program.

Williams, the oldest graduate in the program’s history, was invited to speak during Friday’s graduation at Temple University’s Center for Performing Arts.

“Life gets the best of you and life is never easy. If I can do it at 69 anyone can do it,” Williams said, standing to a long round of applause and some screams of, “you got this,” from fellow graduates.