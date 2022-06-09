A Prime representative told WHYY News on Wednesday that Prime is “dedicated to providing competitive compensation and benefits that truly reflect the professionalism, skill, and commitment of all those who work at [their] organization.”

Terena Stinson is a nurse in the ER, and has been at the hospital for 31 years. Stinson is the co-president of the Suburban General Nurses’ Association and lives in Norristown.

She said nurses are exhausted and constantly battling with upper management for better treatment.

“We come in, we do our job. But people are tired. They’re exhausted. And we’re fighting every day,” said Stinson.

On top of health care benefit issues, the nurses are calling attention to staffing shortages and lack of pay incentives for working extra time.

A few months ago, Prime pulled bonus pay for people who work extra hours, Stinson said. Now there is less incentive for staffed nurses to come in when needed. And staffing shortages are keeping that need high.

“Why not keep the pay? You’ll get more of your staff that knows what’s going on in the hospital, knows the policies, willing to come in. Why not compensate?” said Stinson.

Instead, Giambrone said Prime is re-signing agency nurses, nurses from outside companies, rather than incentivizing staff nurses to stay, “to give strength to the floor,” she said. She said there have been a few instances when the ICU is completely staffed by agency nurses.

“They can’t run a hospital with the strength that staff nurses can. They just don’t know the facilities well, they don’t know the physicians. In addition to that, they’re making a significant amount more money than the staff nurses,” said Giambrone.

Usually the hospital has a membership of around 100 nurses, and now they’re down to about 64, according to Giambrone. “That’s a significant deficit,” she added.

In an emailed statement, a Prime representative said staffing shortages are not just an issue at Suburban, but around the country. ”We have backup plans in place if our census goes up. We are committed to supporting our employees today, preparing them for tomorrow, and building a pipeline for the future.”

For many of the nurses, this isn’t just about their own treatment, but for those employees who are not protected by a union, and their patients.

“We know that we serve an underserved portion of the population and we’re needed. That’s what they’re there for, for the people,” said Giambrone.

But she said it’s like “beating your head against the wall,” just to do their job, “They’re constantly battling their employer. Not sickness. I got into this to battle sickness. Not my boss.”

Andrea Small has worked there for 17 years, and as a nurse for 46 years. She said she is “miserable.”

“Most days I go home thinking I’m not coming back again. I feel for the patients, of course, they are the ones suffering. If we can’t care for them adequately and safely, what’s the point?”