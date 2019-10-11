Down the Shore

Nor’easter becomes Subtropical Storm Melissa

A National Hurricane Center image depicting the probability of tropical storm force winds associated with Subtropical Storm Melissa, which will not be a factor in New Jersey. The probabilities range from five to 10 percent (green) to 90 to 100% (purple). (National Hurricane Center/NOAA)

The nor’easter responsible for significant beach erosion along the New Jersey coastline since late Wednesday is now officially a subtropical storm, forecasters say.

Subtropical Storm Melissa formed late Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. It’s centered well off the New Jersey coastline and will not directly threaten land.

At the Jersey Shore, the National Hurricane Center warns of ongoing coastal flooding and dangerous swells generated by Subtropical Storm Melissa, which will quickly track out to sea over the weekend.

Many New Jersey communities along ocean and back bays have been experiencing tidal flooding and beach erosion since Wednesday night. A Coastal Flood Warning continues through Saturday morning.

While impacts can be similar to a tropical cyclone, subtropical cyclones are meteorologically different.

“Subtropical cyclones typically are associated with upper-level lows and have colder temperatures aloft, whereas tropical cyclones are completely warm-core and upper-level high-pressure systems overhead help facilitate their intensification,” according to The Weather Channel.

