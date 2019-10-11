Nor’easter becomes Subtropical Storm Melissa

The nor’easter responsible for significant beach erosion along the New Jersey coastline since late Wednesday is now officially a subtropical storm, forecasters say.

Subtropical Storm Melissa formed late Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. It’s centered well off the New Jersey coastline and will not directly threaten land.

Here are the 11 am EDT Key #Messages regarding Subtropical Storm Melissa. Latest information: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/U84Ezt1Py7 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 11, 2019

At the Jersey Shore, the National Hurricane Center warns of ongoing coastal flooding and dangerous swells generated by Subtropical Storm Melissa, which will quickly track out to sea over the weekend.

Many New Jersey communities along ocean and back bays have been experiencing tidal flooding and beach erosion since Wednesday night. A Coastal Flood Warning continues through Saturday morning.

While impacts can be similar to a tropical cyclone, subtropical cyclones are meteorologically different.

“Subtropical cyclones typically are associated with upper-level lows and have colder temperatures aloft, whereas tropical cyclones are completely warm-core and upper-level high-pressure systems overhead help facilitate their intensification,” according to The Weather Channel.