Nor’easter submerges newly replenished N.J. beaches

An ocean storm will continue to meander off the Middle Atlantic coast through Saturday, generating a strong onshore flow that will continue to lash New Jersey beaches, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters warned earlier this week about significant beach erosion, and the Thursday evening high tide saw submerged beaches along the New Jersey coast.

Jersey Shore Hurricane News contributors snapped photos and shot videos of beaches completely underwater in Allenhurst, Mantoloking, Lavallette, Seaside Heights, Seaside Park, and Atlantic City.

Lavallette and Seaside Heights are both recent recipients of Army Corps of Engineers beach replenishment and engineered protective dune systems. While the beaches were underwater, water did not appear to impact the dunes.

According to the Army Corps, projects are engineered to allow waves to erode sand and deposit in an offshore bar, reducing wave energy during winter storms. Then, according to the Army Corps, sand returns to the beaches during the calmer summer months.

The federal government also conducts periodic “renourishment” to replace sand that is lost to erosion.

Back bay flooding was also an issue during the Thursday evening high tide, with numerous areas reporting minor to moderate tidal flooding, and will continue through Saturday.

Water spilling over into the streets as people around the Jersey Shore are trying to head to work and school. pic.twitter.com/mCc8olH2lQ — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) October 11, 2019

A Coastal Flooding Warning remains in effect until Saturday morning. The National Weather Service expects ongoing moderate to potentially major tidal flooding during the high tide cycles.