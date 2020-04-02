“We want to keep kids safe, minimize risk, minimize exposure for children and the staff,” Stoll said.

But policies intended to protect the physical health of patients can exact a toll on their mental health and that of their families. Sites said being separated from her son was making her depressed. It’s also been hard on her 5-year-old daughter, Kari. Sites found a therapist who meets with Kari through Skype to help her cope with her brother’s absence. The two siblings are like “Frick and Frack,” Sites said.

She was also getting calls from Jaiden, telling her he wanted to come home.

“It just sucks as a mom that you feel helpless,” Sites said.

She looked into discharging Jaiden, but said it wasn’t clear when that would be possible. He gets his schooling at Warwick House, and because of his diagnoses of autism and ADHD, she said, discharging him would require meetings with her local school district to ensure they could meet his needs. With schools closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus, Sites said she hadn’t yet gotten a definitive answer.

But she added that Warwick House was a safe place for her son to be during the pandemic, saying that staff were taking the children’s temperatures frequently, and that there were protocols for isolating anyone who gets sick.

“Knowing that he is safe, and they are doing what’s appropriate and what is needed is comforting,” she said.

Michael Silver, a child and adolescent psychiatrist in Media with decades of experience working in inpatient settings, said that being in a residential facility can provoke feelings of anxiety and uncertainty in children that could be made worse by separation from parents or caregivers.

Often, he said, these children are not only suffering from severe behavioral health conditions, “they’re also suffering from disconnections and conflicts and unresolved issues within the family.”

For that reason, family members are important participants in a child’s treatment, Silver said. In a worst-case scenario, he said, the increased anxiety of being apart from a parent could exacerbate symptoms of the child’s condition. That makes it harder for these residential facilities to strike the right balance between protecting people from the virus and providing care to patients than it would be for a hospital treating physical ailments.

“You have to factor in the psychological health issues as well as the physical health issues,” he said, “and I just don’t think that’s as clear-cut.”

As the coronavirus crisis drags on, Silver said, he hopes residential facilities will explore possible ways to safely allow family members to visit, such as having them take tests for the virus to show they’re not a risk. Tests, he acknowledged, have been in short supply, but “are there ways of providing that on a prioritized basis in situations like this?”

Stoll said that Warwick House uses a “heavy-duty family-focused” approach, and that keeping parents away “kind of goes against the nature of the program.”

“It’s not a thing we want to do, it’s a thing we need to do,” she said.

But children are still speaking frequently with their parents over the telephone, Stoll said.

Staff also are using video-calling apps to give them some face time together during regular meetings and therapy sessions that would typically take place on campus, Sites said. She had her first video call with Jaiden last week.

“He just took the computer and gave it a hug, to give me a hug. And then he told me to now hug my phone.”

Jaiden seemed to be doing better, Sites said, and she felt better after seeing him, too. But she hasn’t gotten any closer to figuring out when she might be able to bring him home.

“At least I was able to see him, and he looks good, and he sounds good,” Sites said. “Now we’re just, I guess, hoping for the best.”